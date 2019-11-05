The driver of a vehicle involved in an early-morning crash on Saturday was charged for DUI and also had two loaded handguns in the vehicle, according to the Franklin Police Department.
At 4 a.m. Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to I-65 S near mile marker 59 for a single-vehicle crash — officers found significant damage to the vehicle, which had struck a guardrail. The driver was 33-year-old Johnathan Bernert.
Bernert was charged with DUI and Possession of a Handgun While Impaired. He's free on the $3,000 bond set by the Magistrate, and is due in court Nov. 14.
