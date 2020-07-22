Fisher Anderson, a rising junior offensive tackle at Franklin High School, is already one of the most sought-after preps football players in the state.
He has a four-star rating on Rivals, 24/7, and ESPN recruiting sites and placed 229 in the ESPN 300 ranking of the top players in the country for the 2022 class.
Anderson has already collected eighteen scholarship offers from several big name schools in the country, including Michigan, Baylor, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and LSU, to name a few.
Anderson is continuing a long tradition of offensive lineman playing at the D1 level of college football at Franklin, with the most recent example of brothers Max and Jake Wray playing at Ohio State and Colorado.
“I am very grateful that I got to know the Wray brothers before they left,” said Anderson. “That is a tribute to our O-line coach Cathey, our D-Line coach Temple, and our head coach Webb. They are guys that focus on the lineman first. The offensive line is a big part of our program, and hopefully it continues to grow.”
Fisher Anderson talks about the upcoming season in a stacked region 6 class 6A football that features talented programs such as Brentwood and Ravenwood.
“Franklin is going into the season like every game is our last game. We have a good senior class that is leading the way, and so many players that love the game; I think that is going to help us this year,” said Anderson. “I know this is what everybody says every game, but we are going to give it our all and leave it all out on the field.”
With the down time athletes have had this offseason, Anderson has been busy in the weight room and preparing for the upcoming start to his junior year as he approaches being an upperclassmen.
“It was good that it was only my sophomore year, because juniors missed out on very important AP tests and ACT prep,” said Anderson. “I was glad I got my sophomore season in, because I was able to create a highlight tape and get some college visits done.”
When he was younger Fisher thought another sport would be where he would achieve notoriety.
“In middle school, I thought I was going to be a basketball player in college. The National Playmaker Academy (football camp) helped me a lot when I was an eighth grader and ninth grader,” said Anderson. “They took me as a raw athlete and made me better on my technique and agility, which helped set me apart.”
Anderson remains flexible with his college decision and does not have any plans to rush it since this is only his junior season.
“I have not narrowed it down or shut anybody off,” said Anderson. “If God were to let me know where I should go tomorrow, then I would commit tomorrow. I will not force my self to do anything for a couple months.”
In the extended break from practice this offseason, Fisher picked up a new hobby during the coronavirus down time.
“I did not know there was a sport called disc golf,” said Anderson. “I started playing at the beginning of quarantine about three and a half months ago. Since that day, I have played it six days a week with my friends.”
Anderson is looking forward to the coming season and hoping Franklin can have the chance to make an impact in their division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.