The Williamson County Fair returns to the Williamson County AG Expo Park on Friday, with new attractions and week of fun for the entire family.
The fair will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. with the gates opening at 6 p.m. and will run from Friday, Aug. 5, through Saturday, Aug. 13.
This year's fair theme is "An All-American Fair" and is made possible in part by more than 1,000 volunteers.
Operating Hours
Monday-Thursday from 6 p.m.-11 p.m.
Friday from 6 p.m.-midnight
Saturday from 10 a.m.-midnight
Sunday from noon-11 p.m.
Regular Ticket Prices
Single coupon: $1.25
21 coupons: $20 (SAVE $6.25)
55 coupons: $50 (SAVE $18.75)
120 coupons: $100 (SAVE $50.00)
*All rides require more than one (1) coupon each
Daily Ride Specials
Friday - August 5th & 12th - Gates open at 6 p.m.
*Unlimited rides for $25
Saturday - August 6th & 13th - Gates open at 10 a.m.
*Unlimited rides for $35
Sunday - August 7th - Gates open at noon
*Unlimited rides for $25
Monday – Thursday - August 8th – 11th - Gates open at
6 p.m.
*Unlimited rides for $20
Must-see attractions
This year's fair is packed full of must-see attractions from dozens of rides and carnival games to livestock exhibits and competitions. Check out a few of this year's biggest attractions below and see the full list of events and attractions here.
"Back by popular demand Jurassic Kingdom is returning to the Williamson County Fair again this year. Be sure to come out and meet Blue, the Velociraptor, and all of her friends! Blue is definitely on the wild side, and the audience is needed to help tame her and keep her calm throughout the show. Blue can be a diva so make sure you bring your A-game!"
Jekyll and Hyde
Jekyll and Hyde is the fair's newest ride, standing at 130 ft. tall and is only one of two of the rides that was produced in Neede, Holland. It was modeled after a windmill, taking riders around in a 360 degree spin at the end of the ride's extended arm.
The ride is the tallest portable attraction in the United States, with its sister ride calling Germany home.
"Since 1842, The Zoppe family has been entertaining families around the world giving their hearts to their audience. Enjoy each performance where a tiny smile grows to roaring laughter, a single accomplishment will have you on the edge of your seat, and the beauty of the show will bristle your every emotion.
"It is a time to discover a re-birth. Return to where it started. To a time in Italy when life was hard, but their passion was strong. This great art is presented in the way it was meant to be. The romantic allure of the small European Circus. So intimate, you can see the perspiration on the performer, feel the breeze as the ballerina on horseback gallops past you. Sit with your family and become entwined with the Zoppe family as they step back in time."
"Join us on Patriot Day as we honor the 2022 Hometown Hero winners in a very special recognition ceremony!"
Honey Extraction Demonstration
"Honey extraction is the central process in beekeeping of removing honey from honeycomb so that it is isolated in a pure liquid form. Normally, the honey is stored by honey bees in their beeswax honeycomb; in framed bee hives, the honey is stored on a wooden structure called a frame. Learn more as Jim Garrison and others demonstrate the extraction of the honey."
"Sea Lion Splash is an entertaining and informative presentation that showcases the relationship between an 'adopted family' of rescued sea lions and their handlers. In each presentation, our sea lion stars demonstrate how well they have bonded with their trainers, show off their natural behaviors, and even teach kids how to recycle!"
The Community Art Project returns with an original drawing by Franklin artist and educator Mary Ann McGinley which fair attendees are encouraged to add to that art piece to create an original and truly unique piece.
"Our signature event...Little 1's Farming is returning this year! Become a farmer for a while – plant seeds, milk our cow 'Buttercup,' harvest your crop, sell your goods and 'spend' your proceeds on a delicious snack! A hands-on hit with children of all ages! Visit with the live animals, and don't miss petting the baby goats!"
Live Music and Fireworks
The fair will also have a variety of musical performances including Tim Watson (The Fiddle Man), the Williamson County Bluegrass Band, the Sing Your Heart Out Vocal Competition, Hispanic Culture Night, Rocky Top Revue Square Dance Team & Jackson Hollow and more.
And don't forget the fireworks displays happening at 10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday night.
More information about the fair including parking and safety information, a fair map and a full schedule of activities and attractions can be found here.
