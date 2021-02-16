The 11th annual Love the Dress event will take place next weekend on Feb. 26 and 27.
Love the Dress, an organization that provides affordable prom dresses to students from middle school to college-aged, has helped more than 4,000 ladies find their perfect dress for prom or formal events without breaking the bank since 2011.
This year the group has more than 2,000 dresses to choose from, ranging from cocktail to prom dresses, that have been donated by members of the community, area high schools, local department stores, bridal shops and national designers.
Love the Dress is also currently accepting donations of new or gently used formal dresses and accessories. A full list of donation drop-off locations can be found here.
According to their website, girls can either trade their previous prom or formal dresses in for a new one, or they can buy one for $20 while short formal dresses are only $10.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will be by appointment only and will see a limit to how many girls are allowed in the waiting area and boutique. Appointment slots are now open and can be accessed here.
Those in need of financial help will receive a voucher for a formal, which can be requested on the Love the Dress website or by requesting one at the door.
Profits raised will be donated to sponsor WayFM’s community fund, and according to Love the Dress’ Chair Mindy Hoover, the group will also be releasing ideas on their Facebook page on how to have a special day in the event proms and Spring formals are canceled this year.
The event will take place on Friday, Feb. 26, from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Feb. 27, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Gate Community Church in Franklin. More information about Love the Dress can be found here.
