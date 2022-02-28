A 14-year-old child was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Old Natchez Trace in Franklin on Saturday night.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol's preliminary crash report, the crash occurred at approximately 10:56 p.m. when the 2012 GMC Savanna cargo van driven by a 24-year-old Nashville man was traveling northbound and left the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver was uninjured in the crash, but the unidentified 14-year-old passenger was killed.
THP reports that both occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, but the agency declined to release any other information about the crash, including the name or gender of the victim, or the relationship between the driver and the passenger.
The crash occurred between Montpier Drive and Natchez Road and closed Old Natchez Trace for several hours while emergency crews worked the scene.
The driver may be facing charges in the crash, but the details of those potentially pending charges will be determined following an investigation by the district attorney's office.
No other information was immediately available.
