A 200-foot crane collapsed at a commercial construction site in Berry Farms in Franklin on Monday afternoon, causing no injuries and minimal property damage.
According to a Franklin Fire Department news release, crews were dispatched to a three-story office building under construction on Rural Plains Circle at approximately 1:06 p.m. where they found the crane on the ground across the road and into the parking lot.
The fallen crane missed both vehicles and people, and the crane operator, who had already climbed out of the crane when crews arrived, refused medical treatment.
According to Lt. Jeff Moss, it collapse appeared to have caused little to no property damage, although the crane was leaking diesel fuel which was contained.
No information on the cause of the collapse was released.
