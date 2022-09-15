The 26th Annual Chukkers for Charity polo match drew hundreds to Franklin's Orrin Ingram's Riverview Farm on Saturday to celebrate the sport, making this year's event the "most successful" in the history of the charity match, despite the rainy weather.
The "Journey into the Wild"-themed event saw the Ironhorse Farms team defeat the Low Key Ranch team 8-4, and raise funds for the Rochelle Center and Saddle Up!
Saddle Up!’s stated mission is "to impact the lives of children and young adults with disabilities by providing opportunities to grow and develop through therapeutic, educational and recreational experiences with horses."
Rochelle Center's stated mission is to "offer support for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities" through community integration, employment and residential services.
Ironhorse Farms was represented by Orrin Ingram, Aaron Barrett, Wes Finlayson, and captain Armando Huerta, while Lo Key Ranch was represented by Dan Lantham, Zulu Scott-Barnes, Augustine Lorea, and captain Stevie Orthwein.
Finlayson was named the most valuable player and was awarded a Zeroo watch donated by King Jeweler, while Orthwein’s horse, Nupa, was named "best playing pony" and was awarded a blanket provided by Tennessee Equine Hospital.
Nina Lindley and Kandis Bates served as this year's chairs, and sponsors included Huron Transaction Advisory; Land Rover Nashville, part of Andrews Transportation Group; MODE Properties; West Glow Farm; Lipman Brothers - R.S. Lipman; Ironhorse Farms; Lo Key Ranch; Barrett Meadows Farm; Jackie and Barry Alexander; Blackbird Media; Cetera; LBMC; Secure Air Charter; The Sieveking Family; Tennessee Equine Hospital; Williamson Medical Center; Associated Terminals/Turn Services; Bank of America Private Bank; Brentwood Capital Advisors; Brown-Forman Corporation; Duke Design Group; Engel & Völkers; Grove Park; Ortale Kelley; Publix Super Markets Charities; Regions Bank; Turnip Truck; Waller; Ingram Entertainment Inc.; Lithographics; Nashville Geek; Outdoor Classic Structures; PMC; and Franklin Polo Academy.
More information about Chukkers for Charity can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.