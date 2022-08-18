Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival will return to Franklin's The Park at Harlinsdale Farm on September 24 and 25. Now, the full schedule has been announced.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
Midnight Sun Stage
8:25 p.m. - 9:55 p.m. - Brandi Carlile
6:20 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. - Lake Street Dive
4:30 p.m. - 5:40 p.m. - Dawes
2:50 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. - Celisse
1:20 p.m. - 2:20 p.m. - Adia Victoria
12:00 p.m. - 12:50 p.m. - Bones Owens
Gold Record Road Stage
7:20 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. - Jon Batiste
5:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. - Lennon Stella
4:00 p.m. - 5:15 p.m. - Better Than Ezra
2:45 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. - Jensen McRae
1:10 p.m. - 2:15 p.m. - Black Opry Revue
12:00 p.m. - 12:45 p.m. - Garrett T. Capps
ORCA Shady Grove Stage
4:30 p.m. - 5:25 p.m. - Tigirlily
3:15 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. - BEXAR
2:00 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. - DESURE
12:50 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. - JT Hodges
11:40 a.m. - 12:20 p.m. - The Peterson Brothers
Americana Music Triangle Experience
5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. - Butch Walker
4:00 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. - Garrett T. Capps
3:00 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. - The Peterson Brothers
2:00 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. - People on the Porch
1:05 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. - The FBR
12:35 p.m. - 12:55 p.m.- Author Marissa R. Moss: "Her Country: How the Women of Country Music Became the Success They Were Never Supposed to Be"
11:15 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - AMTE Partner Music Histories
Vanderbilt Health Lil’ Pilgrims Family Stage
5:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. - Ralph's World
5:15 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. - Cousin Cajun Mike
4:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. - Lucas Carpenter
3:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. - Roger Day
2:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. - Tom Mason & The Blue Buccaneers
1:30 p.m. - 2:15 p.m. - School of Rock
12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. - Nashville Shakespeare Festival
11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. - Little Texas Square Dancers
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. - Lil' Pilgrims Hootenanny
Mare Barn Theatre
5:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. - Harvest Kids Yoga
5:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. - Kris Allen
4:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. - Brighter Light Brigade
4:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. - Harvest Kids Martial Arts
3:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. - Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
Songwriting Workshop
3:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. - Michael Dardant
2:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. - Leah Marlene
2:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. - Midsummer Night's Dream
1:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. - Elf and Fairy Workshop
1:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. - Build Your Own Jetpack
12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. - Harvest Kids Martial Arts
12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. - Toybox Theatre
11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. - Harvest Kids Yoga
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
Midnight Sun Stage
6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. - Chris Stapleton
4:45 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. - Elle King
3:15 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. - Marty Stuart
1:45 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. - Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears
12:15 p.m. - 1:15 p.m. - TBD
Gold Record Road Stage
5:15 p.m. - 6:25 p.m. - The Avett Brothers
3:45 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. - Trampled by Turtles
2:15 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. - Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
12:45 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. - Brittney Spencer
11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. - Zach Person
ORCA Shady Grove Stage
4:55 p.m. - 5:55 p.m. - The Brummies
3:25 p.m. - 4:10 p.m. - Marc Scibilia
2:10 p.m. - 2:55 p.m. - Yasmin Williams
12:55 p.m. - 1:40 p.m. - Elijah Wolf
11:40 a.m. - 12:25 p.m. - Rosie Flores
Americana Music Triangle Experience
5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. - Hogslop String Band
4:15 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. - Tommy Jackson Dancers
3:20 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. - Rosie Flores
2:30 p.m. - 3:10 p.m. - Santiago Jiménez, Jr.
1:30 p.m. - 2:15 p.m. - Boo Ray
12:45 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.- Texas Hill
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - Southern Gospel Service
Single day tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online here, with two-day general admission tickets here, two-day VIP tickets here and parking passes here.
