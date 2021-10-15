The 21st District Recovery Court Board of Directors will host its 11th Annual Community Breakfast on Nov. 1.
The breakfast fundraiser will honor former recovery court director Marianne Schroer with the Gayle-Moyer Harris Award.
It will take place at the Williamson County Enrichment Center from 7:15 a.m.-8:45 a.m. at 110 Everbright Avenue in Franklin.
The recovery court program began in 2002 and serves as an alternative sentencing option for some convictions in the 21st Judicial District.
"The program offers local non-violent offenders with addiction issues the opportunity to complete an extensive two-year, court-supervised program in lieu of and/or in addition to traditional sentencing that enables them to receive the treatment and skills training necessary to become productive members of society," a release reads.
Schroer served as executive director of Recovery Court from 2011 to 2013. She was the founder of the nonprofit group's two major fundraisers Eat the Street and the Community Breakfast, and in addition to her acceptance of the award, attendees will hear from two Recovery Court graduates about their experiences and success in the program.
Anyone wishing to support the program outside of attending the breakfast can send donations to 21st Recovery Court, 370 Natchez St, Franklin, TN, 37064.
