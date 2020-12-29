Emergency phone lines have been restored throughout Williamson County following the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville that knocked out some emergency communications across the state.
According to a Williamson County Emergency Management Agency news release, 911 lines went down around 10 a.m. on Friday, more than three hours after the explosion destroyed buildings along Nashville's 2nd Avenue North and damaged AT&T's transmission facility.
AT&T said in a news release that batteries delayed the shutdown of phone and internet services until those battery backups lost power.
According to WCEMA External Affairs Officer Hannah Bleam, the disruption resulted in no significant delays in dispatching first responders on emergency calls in Williamson County, but as of Tuesday the county has not been told by AT&T exactly what was damaged in the state-wide 911 communications system.
WCEMA said that while the 911 emergency lines are back up, those calling 911 should be prepared to give their name and location to dispatchers.
If disruptions do return, callers can call the County non-emergency phone line at (615)790-5550 or the Brentwood non-emergency phone line at (615)371-0160.
The State has also provided a state-wide list of alternate emergency phone numbers by jurisdiction.
On Sunday law enforcement officials named 63-year-old Antioch resident Anthony Quinn Warner as the suspect in the bombing, of which he was the only fatality. Warner was identified through DNA testing of "human matter" found at the scene.
The bomb also injured three other people in the historic, mixed-use, commercial and residential district.
Several ways to help those impacted by the bombing have been set up including through The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and Project 615.
On Sunday Sen. Marsha Blackburn joined Gov. Bill Lee in calling for President Donald Trump to declare a major disaster declaration over the Nashville bombing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.