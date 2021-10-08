The early voting period for the 2021 Franklin city election got underway this week, with 14 candidates vying for a spot on the city's Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BOMA).
But who is funding the candidates' campaigns? View below for our complete list of all candidates and their largest campaign contributors.
With the deadline for candidates to submit financial disclosure reports for 2021's third quarter being Oct. 12, and Oct. 19 for the pre-general period, some candidates have yet to file with the Williamson County Election Commission. This story will continue to be updated as those filings are made.
Ward 1
- Beverly Burger
The only candidate running for Franklin's Ward 1, Burger has served on the BOMA since 2005 and currently serves on the Capital Investment Committee.
With a current campaign balance of $47,892, Burger raised the majority of her campaign finances in this year's second quarter, between April 1 and June 30.
Burger received 22 campaign contributions of over $1,000, with the majority of them coming from CEOs, developers, contractors, retirees, and those working for financial institutions.
Burger's largest contributions came from Wes Patterson of Patterson Homes at $1,600, CEO of Good Food Group Jemond Daughtry at $1,600, founder of Patterson Homes Wes Patterson at $1,600, Animilia Vets Veterinarian Michelle Preston at $1,600, The Rutledge owner Curt Revelette at $1,600, and Stresser and Associates founding partner Mike Stresser at $1,600.
Burger also received three contributions of $1,600 from retirees, and a single contribution of $1,500 from another retiree.
Ward 2
- Matthew Brown / no financial disclosure submissions
- Angela Hubbard / no financial disclosure submissions
- Tina Pierret
A realtor for Fridrich & Clark, this is Pierret's first bid for public office, though she has served on the Williamson County Association of Realtors Advocacy and Government Affairs Committee as its chair.
With a current campaign balance of $5,800, Pierret has seen all her contributions come from the second quarter of 2021. Pierret has only received one campaign contribution over $100: a $500 contribution from Jimmy Franks, a homebuilder at Tennessee Valley Homes.
The remaining $5,300 comes from a $5,000 loan, and $300 from contributions of less than $100.
- Mike Vaughn / no financial disclosure submissions
Ward 3
- Samantha Degrasse / no financial disclosure submissions
- Jason Potts / no financial disclosure submissions
- Michelle Sutton
A product director at UnitedHealthCare, Sutton also serves as a board member of the Highlands at Ladd Park HOA Advocacy Board. This is Sutton's second bid for a seat on the BOMA after an unsuccessful run in 2019.
With a current campaign balance of $1,420, Sutton has seen all her contributions come from the second quarter of 2021. Sutton received a total of $1,675 in contributions, with only five of them being over $100.
The largest of Sutton's contributions were $700 from Steven Barone, CEO of Creative Breakthroughs Inc., and $250 from an intelligence officer at the FBI.
Ward 4
- Patrick Baggett
The vice president at USI Insurance, Baggett also serves as the board president for Franklin Tomorrow and on the board of the Franklin Sustainability Commission.
With a current campaign balance of $35,366, Baggett raised the majority of his campaign funds during 2021's first quarter, between March 1-31, raising $33,250 in contributions.
Baggett received 26 contributions of more than $1,000, with the largest being $1,600 from Karen Pratt, self-employed, $1,600 from Paul Pratt Jr., an insurance broker at USI Insurance, $1,600 from Hunter Nelson of Elmington Capital Group, $1,600 from Leslie Nelson, self-employed, $1,600 from Jay Luna, a builder at Luna Custom Homes, $1,600 from Jull Luna, a homemaker, $1,600 from Sandra Morris, a property manager, $1,600 from Carolyn Francis, the general manager at Barlow Builders, $1,600 from Amy Baggett, Mr. Baggett's wife, and $1,600 from Patrick Baggett, an insurance broker at USI Insurance.
- Elizabeth Wanczak
An appointee of Franklin's Housing Commission, Wanczak currently serves on the administrative council of Franklin's Christ United Methodist Church and as a lay delegate to the Tennessee UMC Annual Conference. This is Wanczak's second bid for a seat on the BOMA after an unsuccessful run in 2017.
With a current campaign balance of $19,583, Wanczak received the majority of her campaign contributions during 2021's third quarter, between July 1 and Sept. 30.
Wanczak received four contributions of more than $1,000, or six counting two self-contributions from Wanczak herself of $5,000 each.
Wanczak's largest contributions were $3,200 from Brent and Joanne Austin, retirees, $1,000 from Chris Genovese, unemployed, $1,000 from Diana Austin, retiree, and $1,000 from Sandy Altman, unemployed.
Alderman at Large
- Gabrielle Hanson / no financial disclosure submissions
- John Haynes
A pastor at Franklin's Burns Tabernacle Primitive Church for 22 years, Haynes is also a wellness health coach at a local assisted living facility.
With a current campaign balance of $1,352, Haynes received all of his campaign contributions during 2021's second quarter. Haynes received a total of $1,400 in campaign contributions, with only five exceeding $100.
Haynes largest contributions were $350 from Ralph Thompson, the owner of Thompson Lawn Care, $250 from Derwin Jackson, the CEO of the Franklin Housing Authority, and $250 from Hewitt Sawyers, a pastor at West Harpeth P.B. Church.
- Bhavani Muvvala
A general manager for MMR Senior Alliance Corporation, Muvvala is also the CEO of Right at Home, an in-home care and assistance company. This is Muvvala's second bid for a seat on the BOMA after an unsuccessful run in 2019.
With a current campaign balance of $427, Muvvala's only contribution of over $100 came from himself at a total of $1,000.
- Alan Simms
A project manager for QuickQ LLC, a Franklin-based financial services company, Simms has worked as a project manager for various companies for more than a decade, including for Academy Sports and Davita Kidney Care.
With a current campaign balance of $4,150, all of Simms' campaign contributions came from 2021's second quarter.
Simms received six contributions of over $100, and three of over $1,000; $1,6000 from Roger Walters, a talent management consultant for Chevron, $1,000 from Jim Stark, retired, and $1,000 from Lynne McAlister, a community volunteer.
When and where to vote
The early voting period will last now through Thursday, Oct. 21. Early voting takes place at the Williamson County Administrative Complex at 1320 West Main Street in Franklin, and is open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
Election Day will land on Tuesday, Oct. 26, with voters required to vote in their respective precinct. Click here to type in your address and find out where to vote on Election Day. Election Day voting hours will be from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Voters will cast ballots for their alderman candidate of choice in their respective ward, as well as for the alderman at large position. View below for the list of candidates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.