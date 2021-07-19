The African American Heritage Society of Williamson County held their sixth annual T.E. Murdic Scholarship Prom Saturday where they awarded scholarships to four local students.
The $1,000 scholarships were awarded to Marvin Brown and Kennedy Meadors, both graduates of Brentwood High School who will attend Washington University and Howard University respectively, Xavier Shaw, a graduated of Battle Ground Academy who will attend Western Kentucky University, and Emma Steele, a graduate of Page High School who will attend the University of Tennessee.
More than 100 community members gathered at Franklin's Embassy Suites to celebrate the successes and bright futures of the students, one year after the 2020 event was forced to be canceled due tot he ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The scholarship is named in memory of Franklin native and Thomas Murdic, who died March 6, 2015, and since 2015, the group has awarded $28,000 in scholarships to local students.
“[He] was a community leader and AAHS board president for many years,” McLemore said in an earlier press release. “In addition to monetary support to an individual each year, AAHS’s hope is that the scholarship will provide an opportunity to educate youth in the community on African American history in Franklin and Williamson County and hopefully get them involved and interested in the rich history here.”
Application for the 2021-2022 scholarships will be open in October and will be due by March 1, 2022.
The event featured remarks from McLemore, AAHS Vice President Harvey Chrisman, Young Leaders Network President Sonya Johnson, Education Committee Members Deborah Murdic and Carolyn Wall, Shelby and Lori Mitchell, as well as previous scholarship recipients Charlye Williams and Kevin Townsel Jr.
Mr. Michelle Arnold, Director of Equity and Inclusion and Associate Director of Admissions at Battle Ground Academy, MC'd the event, while Brother Nathaniel L. Grimes offered the invocation.
The event included dinner, a best dressed contest, a raffle drawing, photo booth, and of course, dancing, and was sponsored by Buerger, Moseley and Carson, Middle Tenn. Electric, Atmos Energy and BrandMETTLE. Media sponsors are Franklin/Brentwood Home Page, Williamson Herald, Your Williamson Magazine, The Tennessean, Southern Exposure Magazine, The Tennessee Tribune, PLA Media and WAKM Radio.
More information about the African American Heritage Society of Williamson County can be found here.
