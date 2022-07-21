The African Heritage Society of Williamson County held its 7th Annual T. E. Murdic Scholarship Prom on Saturday where they presented $9,000 in scholarships to Williamson County students.
The scholarship prom featured remarks from keynote speaker Allison Kinnard, a 2020 scholarship recipient, and saw nine students each receive $1,000 scholarships.
Scholarship recipients will included
- Brentwood Academy's Jay Butler, who will attend University of Tennessee Knoxville
- Battle Ground Academy's Zachary Flores. who will attend Centre College
- BGA's Anthony Connell McLemore who will attend Birmingham Southern College
- BGA's Sean Williams, who will attend Dartmouth College,
- Independence High School's Jalen Jones, who will attend Columbia State Community College
- Nolensville High School's Madison Jones, who will attend Howard University
- Centennial High School's Devon Reed, who will attend Memphis University or the University of Tennessee Martin
- Ravenwood High School's Kelsey Thomas, who will attend Quinnipiac University
- Summit High School's Cydney Wright, who will attend Sewanee University.
“This event and the scholarship program is so important because we are encouraging the students to learn more about African American History through a required essay they have to write, along with community service hours,” AAHS President Alma McLemore said.
”They are our future leaders and we are grateful to the community here for supporting this effort since 2015, solely through sponsorships and individual donations. Our community should be proud that they have contributed to 42 scholarships since 2015. That’s quite an accomplishment. It truly takes a village.”
The scholarship is named in honor of late-AAHS board president, community leader and Franklin native, Thomas Murdic, and has awarded $40,000 in scholarships have been awarded since 2015.
The application process for the upcoming 2022-2023 year will be open from October 1, 2022, through March 1, 2023.
Donations can be made online to the AAHS scholarship fund or by mail with checks mailed to:
African American Heritage Society
P. O. Box 1053, Franklin, TN. 37065
