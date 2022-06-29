The African Heritage Society of Williamson County will hold their 7th Annual T. E. Murdic Scholarship Prom on Saturday, July 16, which will include the presentation of scholarships to nine Williamson County students.
The scholarship prom with the theme of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" will take place at Franklin's Embassy Suites hotel beginning at 6 p.m. with a social hour and the prom kicking off at 7 p.m.
Scholarship recipients will include Brentwood Academy's Jay Butler, Battle Ground Academy's Zachary Flores, Anthony Connell McLemore and Sean Williams, Independence High School's Jalen Jones, Nolensville High School's Madison Jones, Centennial High School's Devon Reed, Ravenwood High School's Kelsey Thomas and Summit High School's Cydney Wright.
According to a news release, the Tom E. Murdic Educational Scholarship was created in 2015 by the African American Heritage Society to honor and support a high school senior in the Williamson County community in the form of a $1,000 educational scholarship toward their college education.
The scholarship is named in honor of late-AAHS board president, community leader and Franklin native, Thomas Murdic, and has awarded $41,000 in scholarships since 2015.
Last year's event saw four students awarded scholarships following the return of the event after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 event.
The application process for the upcoming 2022-2023 year will be open from October 1, 2022, through March 1, 2023.
In addition to the students being honored, AAHS will once again sponsor a best-dressed contest at the event. A prize will be awarded to the best-dressed couple, the best-dressed single female and the best-dressed single male. Interested participants may sign up the evening of the prom when they arrive.
The community can contribute to this year’s effort by sponsoring, attending the event and making donations. Donations and proceeds from the scholarship event will go directly to the Tom Murdic Educational Scholarship Fund and are tax deductible.
The event will begin at 6:00 p.m. with a social hour and cash bar. The prom will begin at 7:00 p.m.
Attendance will be $60.00 per ticket or $600.000 for a table of 10, and can be purchased online here. Donations can also be made online to the AAHSWC scholarship fund or by mail with checks mailed to:
African American Heritage Society
P. O. Box 1053, Franklin, TN. 37065
