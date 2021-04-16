The Franklin Band from Franklin High School will once again host its annual Car Wash Extravaganza Saturday, May 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the school on Hillsboro Road.
The rain date is Sunday, May 2, from noon to 5 p.m.
Money raised from the car wash will fund all aspects of the band program, including instruments and equipment, marching band show design, props and costumes and transportation/lodging costs.
Tickets for the car wash are $10 each and include a coupon for a buy one/get one cheeseburger at Williamson County Sonic locations. Tickets can be purchased in advance from any band member, or online at thefranklinband.org
"We're excited to bring back the car wash this year, following safety protocols, after having to cancel last year's event due to the pandemic," said band director Jacob Campos.
"The car wash is one of our most successful fundraisers, which are crucial to a successful season. Our students always enjoy the opportunity to connect with our community."
While customers have their cars washed, they can enjoy the sounds of the brass choir and jazz band. Concessions, including grilled hamburgers and hotdogs, will be sold.
Franklin High School is located at 810 Hillsboro Road.
The Franklin Band is a seven-time Tennessee marching band grand champion, earning the Governor’s Cup for this distinction. The Franklin Band is also a 2014 recipient of the prestigious Sudler Shield, presented by the John Philip Sousa Foundation to high school, youth and international marching bands of world-class excellence.
The band’s performance highlights include the Tournament of Roses Parade and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Franklin Band is under the direction of Jacob Campos and Briana Vogt, assisted by Daniel Vargason, Levi Brandenburg, Michael Horvath and Brad Klemmensen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.