An Alabama man has been indicted by a Williamson County Grand Jury after he was arrested in April for allegedly stealing merchandise from the CoolSprings Galleria and then striking a private security guard with a vehicle while attempting to flee the scene.
Steven James West, 47, was booked into the Williamson County Jail on a $4,000 bond, and in June he was indicted on charges of reckless aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, evading arrest while operating a motor vehicle, theft of merchandise under $1,000, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper use of vehicle registration.
According to the affidavit filed with the Williamson County court, police and prosecutors allege that West was observed by a Belk loss prevention employee removing the security tag off of a $25 shirt around 5:20 p.m. on April 8, damaging the shirt and then leaving without the merchandise.
Police said that West then returned a short time later and concealed two pairs of shoes, valued at $150 total, under his coat and left the store with the merchandise.
West was observed by a mall security guard getting into a Nissan Altima and when that guard approached the rear of West's car, police said that the car struck the security guards knee while it was traveling in reverse.
The affidavit states that the security guard then approached the driver's side of the Altima and West drove forward, pinning the security guard against another vehicle.
Police said that West then fled the scene, and in May, the Franklin Police Department awarded that security guard with the Franklin's Citizens Accommodations Award.
Police were dispatched to the scene at approximately 7:05 p.m., and attempted to pull over West's vehicle but they said that he "evaded arrest at a high rate of speed, endangering the public at large."
Police said that when they ran the Altima’s license plate it came back as a rental car, which allowed them to contact Enterprise Rent A Car and in turn make contact with West’s wife by phone, where they “encouraged” her to convince West to return to the scene.
West was eventually pulled over at approximately 8:58 p.m. on Interstate 65 when a Williamson County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw an Altima that matched the vehicle’s description driving without any headlights on, but displaying a different license plate.
The Affidavit states that after reading West his Miranda Rights, West admitted to the deputy that he had stolen the merchandise and swapped the vehicle’s license plate.
Police said that upon conducting a search of the car, they found a lightbulb and straw with white residue that was modified in order to use narcotics.
West remains jailed and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 4.
