The Fairest of the Fair Pageant returned to the Williamson County Fair on Sunday night, where 16-year-old Independence High School student Alayna Bridges was crowned the 2021 Williamson County Fairest of the Fair.
The event saw three girls compete for the title, with 17-year-old Fairview High School student Leah Noelle Kennedy, and 16-year-old Taylor Quinn who attends Cornelius Home School winning first and second runner-up respectively.
Bridges was crowned by the 2019 Williamson County Fairest of the Fair winner Carsyn Hughes, and now Bridges will move on to the state competition.
"This is the first pageant that I've ever won, so I'm feeling overwhelmed, excited and ready for this year because I've got to prepare for state. I love preparing and getting dressed up and ready to go," Bridges said.
