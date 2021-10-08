A total of 478 Franklin residents went to the polls Wednesday and Thursday to cast ballots during the early voting period of the 2021 Franklin city election, kicking off the race for a seat on the city's Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Ward 4, which includes downtown Franklin and much of the western portion of the city, saw the largest amount of votes at 191. Ward 3, the city's southern-most portion, cast 191 votes. Ward 2, which is the city's northwestern portion, saw a total of 99 votes, whereas Ward 1, the northeastern portion of the city, saw 40 votes.
Wednesday's vote total was a strong 210, with Thursday's count not far off at 207.
While data on daily vote tallies in the city's last election in 2019 was not available, in total that election saw 1,689 votes cast during the early voting period. If the current pace of daily votes continues throughout the 14 days of early voting, this year's election is on pace to trumps 2019's early voting numbers by more than 1,000.
When and where to vote
The early voting period will last now through Thursday, Oct. 21. Early voting takes place at the Williamson County Administrative Complex at 1320 West Main Street in Franklin, and is open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
Election Day will land on Tuesday, Oct. 26, with voters required to vote in their respective precinct. Click here to type in your address and find out where to vote on Election Day. Election Day voting hours will be from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Voters will cast ballots for their alderman candidate of choice in their respective ward, as well as for the alderman at large position. View below for the list of candidates.
WARD 1
Beverly Burger
WARD 2
Angela Hubbard
Matt Brown
Mike Vaughn
Tina Pierret
WARD 3
Jason Potts
Michelle Sutton
Samantha Degrasse
WARD 4
Elizabeth Downing Wanczak
Patrick Baggett
AT LARGE
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.