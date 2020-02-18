Call it the East Side Story.
Andy Marshall, CEO of A. Marshall Hospitality, knew the time was right to make over his Puckett’s Boat House as he watched the transformation of Franklin’s eastern edge on Main Street. On one side of his restaurant stood the Harpeth Square development that includes the Harpeth Hotel and luxury apartments, and on the other side a new mixed-use development is nearing completion.
“The whole corner was changing,” Marshall said as he awaited the ribbon cutting Tuesday to ceremoniously open A. Marshall Hospitality’s newest restaurant, Americana Taphouse. “So we thought this would be a great time to rebrand. The Boat House had run its course over the last 10 years, and we thought the Taphouse would have a greater appeal.”
It begins with the menu, Marshall said as a crowd gathered for the ceremony. The Taphouse menu reflects A. Marshall’s signature Southern stamp, with tacos, burgers, sandwiches and salads and elevated-but-approachable takes on down-home entrées, like slow-cooked pot roast and grits or chicken and waffles with fig-honey jam.
The bar will carry 24 rotating taps, with both popular and hard-to-find craft brews and local features, like New Heights’ Navel Gazer Imperial Stout, New Belgium’s La Folie Sour Brown Ale, and Rogue Ales’ Hazelnut Brown Nectar. Puckett’s Brew, a helles-style lager from Blackstone Brewing Co., will also be a mainstay.
Americana Taphouse officially opened in late January, and Marshall said he’s been pleased with the reviews.
“They’ve been really positive right off the bat,” he said. “We’re real excited about the feedback we’re getting. The people are enjoying themselves, they’re enjoying the menu, and they’re enjoying the selection of beers and also wines and cocktails.”
Americana Taphouse is open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The restaurant’s two patio areas will offer outdoor games for guests to enjoy in the warmer months.
