Tennessee Sen. Jack Johnson's 15th annual Boots & Jeans, BBQ & Beans event is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, Aug. 22 at the Factory at Franklin, and will feature OutKick founder and sports radio personality Clay Travis as its featured guest.
The event is also centered around the theme of reopening and economic recovery, with Johnson telling the Home Page that he believed Tennessee was positioned to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic "stronger than ever."
"Generally speaking, we want to celebrate the fact that our state is opened back up, people are back out and the economy is thriving," Johnson said.
"We went through a rough 15 months or so there as did everyone, but we're back and going strong, and Tennessee is very well positioned from an economic standpoint to come out of this pandemic stronger than ever."
Johnson went on to call the event "family friendly," and that it would also feature live music.
On Travis, Johnson said that he believed he would be a large pull for Williamson County residents, and that the sports analyst "understands our Tennessee values."
“I’m so honored to have Williamson County’s own Clay Travis join us for this year’s Boots & Jeans, BBQ & Beans Event," Johnson said.
"He understands our Tennessee values, the challenges facing our nation from the far Left and why we need to hold communist China accountable. This event continues to sell out each year, so I encourage everyone to buy their tickets early and join us for what will certainly be a great night of family fun.”
Tickets to the event are $50 per person, and can be purchased online by clicking here.
