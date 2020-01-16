The Franklin Fire Department will be holding its 14th annual Citizens’ Fire Academy beginning in April, and those interested in experiencing firsthand what it’s like to be a firefighter can now apply.
The Citizens’ Fire Academy is a hands-on, adult education program that is open to Franklin residents and those who work in Franklin. The course is free, but space is limited. An application process is in place, and those interested are encouraged to apply early. The application deadline is Feb. 28.
In addition to the course finale where students fight a real fire at the department’s training center, participants ride along on real fire calls and inspections, learn CPR, rescue a patient trapped in a vehicle during a mock crash, ride in a platform at the top of a ladder truck, tour a Vanderbilt LifeFlight helicopter, and much more.
Classes meet weekly on Thursday evenings from 6-9, beginning April 2 and running through May 21. Participants must commit to attending seven of the eight classes at the Franklin Fire Training Center located at 419 Century Court.
To submit an application, visit the Franklin Fire Department website. For more information, call 615-791-3270 or email Franklin Fire Capt. David Kolak at davidk@franklintn.gov.
