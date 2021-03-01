There are three days left to apply for the Williamson County Fair's 2021 Junior Fair Board.
Applications will be accepted through Thursday, March 4, and are open to Williamson County residents aged 13-20 years old.
The Junior Fair Board aims "to promote, encourage and stimulate youth involvement in the civic welfare" of the county through community and leadership opportunities.
Junior Fair Board Members will also have the opportunity to shadow Fair committee chairmen and assist with behind-the-scenes projects leading up to and during the 2021 Williamson County Fair that is scheduled to take place from August 6-14.
