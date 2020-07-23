The Franklin Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at IMT Cool Springs Apartments that happened on Wednesday night.
According to a FPD news release, a resident of the apartment complex was attacked from behind and struck in the head while walking through the parking lot around 10:30 p.m.
The unknown suspect beat and shot at the unidentified victim during the robbery, although police say that the victim was not hit by the gunfire, and the extent of the victims injuries or items that may have been stolen is unknown.
FPD said that the suspect fled on foot and they encourage any residents with home security cameras to review the footage for possible evidence in the crime or to help identify the assailant.
That footage or any other information can be submitted to the department, and FPD is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information on the crime or the suspect. Anyone with a tip can call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or can submit and anonymous eTip here.
This was the second of two robberies in the area on Wednesday night, which FPD said they don't believe are connected.
