One person was killed and another person was injured after a shooting on Arno Road on Monday night.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office first reported the shooting on their social media accounts around 10 p.m. on Monday, with the announcement that two men had been shot inside of a trailer home.
According to WCSO Sheriff Dusty Rhoades, one of those men has now died while the other is currently admitted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where his condition is unknown.
No other information about the incident, including the identities of the two men, have been released at this time.
This story will update as more information becomes available.
