Arrington Fire and Rescue announced the promotion of Brad Kessler to the rank of Assistant Fire Chief.
The promotion was announced in a social media post on Sunday, with the 11-year department veteran promoted from the rank of Captain.
"Asst. Chief Kessler holds multiple advanced certifications including hazardous materials, extrication and rescue, leadership, medical, and firefighting," the social media post reads.
"Asst. Chief Kessler has been incident command of many large incidents in Arrington over the last several years and is regularly incident command over our incidents. Asst. Chief Kessler was awarded top call runner last year and has received several awards of commendation and a Medal of Valor for his actions on calls and for lives saved."
According to AFR, Kessler will oversee department operations, will serve as incident commander on calls, will oversee the medical program, supervise training, and work with new personnel among other tasks.
