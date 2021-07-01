Arrington Fire and Rescue announced the retirement of Assistant Fire Chief Frank Brown on Wednesday, celebrating his 19 years of service to Williamson County.
According to an AFR social media post, Brown joined the Arrington Volunteer Fire Department in 2002 and was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant in 2003 before he was later promoted to Captain and then Assistant Chief.
Brown and his family, including his father and his two children have also served with AFR, and Brown attended the National Fire Academy for leadership training, and was tasked with supervising AFR's first responder medical program.
The AFR and Arrington community celebrated Brown and his service this week, and Brown was presented with a custom-mounted axe to commemorate his years of service.
"Asst. Chief Brown will be remembered for his voice of reason and his ability to remain calm," AFR said in the post. "We look forward to seeing Asst. Chief Brown around the community and wish him good luck in his future endeavors. We know he is looking forward so spending more time with his grandchildren and traveling."
