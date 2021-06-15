Arrington Fire and Rescue is mourning the loss one of their retired members, Firefighter and Engineer William "Bill" Armistead who died at the age of 53 on Friday.
According to AFR social media post, Armistead served as a member of the volunteer fire department for more than a decade after joining in 2006.
Armistead also served with Nashville's Office of Emergency Management and was a member of Judson Baptist Church in Nashville.
"FF/Engineer Armistead will be remembered for his dedication to the Arrington community, his knowledge and experience to help others and train new fire fighters, and his willingness to lend his ear to anyone who needed to talk," the AFR post reads.
Armistead was remembered in a funeral service at McDonald Funeral Home in Centerville on Tuesday, and the public can share their memories, condolences and pay their respects to Armistead online here.
