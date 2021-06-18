Arrington Fire and Rescue responded to a rollover crash on Thursday that trapped the driver and required a helicopter medical transport.
AFR was dispatched to a rollover motor vehicle crash which was then upgraded to a rollover motor vehicle crash with entrapment.
According to an AFR Facebook post, crews responded to the single-vehicle crash where they found a car on its roof with the driver trapped inside.
The driver was extricated from the car with the jaws of life, and that unidentified driver was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center by way of Vanderbilt's LifeFlight helicopter with unknown injuries.
No further information about the incident was immediately available.
