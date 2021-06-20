Arrington Fire and Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash late Saturday night after a pickup truck went off the roadway on Murfreesboro Road.
According to an AFR social media post, crews were dispatched to the scene at 11:42 p.m. to a call of a motor vehicle crash with entrapment, and they arrived to find a pickup truck stuck nose down in a 15-foot hole with the driver out of the cab.
The unidentified driver refused medical transport, and the truck was removed from the hole with a tow truck.
AFR crews worked the scene until around 2 a.m., and no cause of the crash was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.