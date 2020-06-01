A Page High School assistant principal has been promoted to take over as the school’s principal, replacing Shane Pantall, who was named as new principal at Franklin High School a couple of weeks ago.
Katie Hill, who began her teaching career at Page in 2006 and has served as an assistant principal there for the past five years, will begin her new role July 1. Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden made the announcement during a Zoom meeting with the faculty and staff Monday afternoon.
“Not only is Dr. Hill an experienced instructional leader, but she has developed the positive relationships within the Page community that are necessary for continued student achievement,” Golden said. “She has a clear vision to build upon the success in place and expand opportunities for students in the future.”
While Hill has spent most of her career at Page High, she also taught at Dyersburg High School after a family move to West Tennessee and then served as a student teaching supervisor and transitional license mentor at Lipscomb University after returning to the area.
“Page High is an outstanding school, and it is a truly special one to me,” Hill said. “Before becoming an assistant principal, I was fortunate to begin my career at Page as an English and history teacher and basketball coach.
“I am beyond elated to serve Page High in this role. Page has a history of excellence; it is rich in tradition and community support; and it has a wonderfully unique and talented student body. I look forward to continuing the extraordinary work with our exceptional students, parents and faculty.”
Hill earned a Bachelor’s in Political Science and English from the University of Tennessee at Martin; a Master’s of Arts in Teaching, Secondary English and U.S. Government from Belmont University; a Master’s in Educational Administration and Supervision from the University of Tennessee at Martin; and a Doctorate in Leadership and Professional Practice from Trevecca Nazarene University.
