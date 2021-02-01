The Franklin Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a $5,000 reward after approximately 41 guns were stolen from the Franklin Gun Shop in the early hours of Thursday, Jan. 28.
According to an ATF news release, the burglary was reported to FFD and ATF Industry Operations Investigators have responded to the gun store and are in the process of conducting an inventory to determine the exact number of firearms that were stolen.
Half of the reward is being offered by the ATF, which will be matched by the NSSF, as part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers.
“ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms," ATF Special Agent in Charge Mickey French said in the news release. "ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence will leverage investigative resources combined with community partnerships to recover the stolen firearms.”
The ATF released several stills from security cameras that shows at least four masked suspects along with a vehicle that were involved in the burglary.
According to FPD Public Information Officer Lt. Charles Warner, the thieves entered the business through a barred, unused door, and were in and out of the business within minutes.
Warner said in an email that the group arrived at approximately 2:45 a.m. and made entry at about 3:04 a.m.
FPD dispatch was notified of the burglary about three minutes later from an alarm in the business with officers arriving on scene at approximately 3:10 a.m.
Warner said that FPD detectives continue to investigate the crime alongside federal agents.
Law enforcement asks that anyone with information contact ATF at (888)ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers (615)794-4000.
Information can also be sent through an anonymous eTip to Franklin Police click to submit or [email protected], through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.
Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.
