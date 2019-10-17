Antonio Stevens
Senior
Antonio Stevens, son of Katrese Pettiford, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a senior at Battle Ground Academy and a member of the Varsity Football Team. He plays the positions of strong safety and wide receiver. This season in a game against Father Ryan, he had seven catches for 182 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, he had six solo tackles and two tackles for loss with two pass break-ups.
Stevens grew up around football. His grandfather played in the NFL and he had several uncles and cousins who also loved playing the sport. So, his introduction to it was natural.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “The passion for wanting to be the best and not letting my team or my family down pushes me to train and compete as hard as I can.”
His biggest role model is professional basketball player Lebron James. Since he was six years old, Stevens said, James has been his top role model. “The way he carries himself and continuously gives back to the community is something that speaks volumes to me.”
After graduating from BGA, he plans to attend Purdue University. There, he will continue his football career and major in human and health sciences.
