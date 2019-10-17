Colby Davis
Junior
Colby Davis, daughter of Trisha and Eric Davis, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a junior at Battle Ground Academy and a member of the Girls Soccer Team. She plays the position of right back. This season, she has started in every game and assisted in four shootouts so far.
Davis said she started soccer as a way to create new athletic challenges for herself. Once she began, she said soccer ended up providing her with more than she ever imagined, so she decided to focus on it alone.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “Making my family proud is something that inspires me. I love putting myself in a challenging position and seeing how I can handle and balance not only the oppositions faced within soccer, but also in the classroom.”
Her biggest role models are her parents. She said of them, “They put in extreme work ethic, as well as face and overcome many challenges brought their way. Ultimately, they work their hardest to make sure my siblings and I are provided for and get to have the fortunate opportunity to attend BGA.”
Davis describes herself as outgoing, disciplined, dedicated and charismatic.
After graduating from BGA, she hopes to attend Auburn University to study interior design.
