Carter Potts
Junior
Carter Potts, son of Jason and Amy Potts, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a junior at Centennial High School and a member of the Varsity Football Team. He plays the position of kicker for the team. This season, he averaged 39.0 yards per punt in a game against Franklin and has two field goals for the season.
Football was not Potts’ first sport. He started playing soccer when he was five. In 4th grade, his mom signed him up for a football kicking camp. He said since then, he has loved the sport.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I train to grow individually as an athlete and a teammate, and I compete to help my team win and have fun.”
One of his top role models is Brett Kern, punter for the Tennessee Titans. He said he looks up to him for his strong work ethic and attitude. “Whenever he entered the league, he knew he wouldn’t be the biggest or most explosive, but he knew that he would out work everybody and now he is an All-Pro,” he said.
CHS Football Coach Matt Kriesky said of Potts, “[He is an] outstanding young man who has a bright future in the classroom and athletic field.”
When he’s not on the field, Potts enjoys playing the bass in the school’s orchestra, going to church, playing soccer, and playing Madden and Fifa.
After graduating from CHS, he plans to continue his football career in college and pursue a mathematics or pre-med degree.
