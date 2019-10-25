Jillian Verble
Senior
Jillian Verble, daughter of Tara Crocharell and Jeffrey Verble, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a senior at Centennial High School and a member of the Dance Team. This season, the Dance Team was invited to Nationals based on a dance they did at camp over the summer. In November, the team will go to Regionals and State. Nationals will be in February.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My passion for dancing, the friends I’m surrounded by, and the satisfaction of pushing myself to grow in what I love all inspire me to work hard to train and compete.”
CHS Dance Coach Natalie Coffin said of Verble, “Jillian is an incredible student. She has been a member of the dance team for the past four years and always sets a wonderful example for her teammates. She’s an awesome leader and captain and is someone who you can always count on! I am so proud to have her positivity and spirit on the team.”
Her biggest role model is her mother, Tara. “She always encourages me to push my limits and believe in myself—in life and dance,” she said. “She always stays true to what she loves and challenges herself which inspires me.”
Verble describes herself as loyal and determined. When she’s not dancing, she said her favorite thing to do is paint.
As far as her future outside of CHS, Verble is currently attending dance clinics to get recruited for college teams.
