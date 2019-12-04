Brent Dassow
Junior
Brent Dassow, son of Karen Dassow, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a junior at Centennial High School and a member of the Cross Country Team. This season, he was the 6th best runner in the region with a time of 9:40 in the 2-mile run. He has a time of 16:20 in the 5k.
Dassow said what kickstarted his running career was coming in 1st place in the mile run in middle school.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I’m inspired by my hardworking friends and family.”
His top role model is fellow teammate Davis Bove. Dassow said he looks up to him because he excels in all he does.
CHS Cross Country Coach Marcya Bove said of Dassow, “Brent Dassow is a 3rd year varsity Cross Country runner. He is a dedicated athlete who has continued to improve throughout the season. Brent has been named to the TN Midstate Cross Country Association Gold Team. Brent finished 6th at the Regional meet and qualified for the TSSAA State Meet.
When he’s not running a course, Dassow enjoys kayaking.
After graduating from CHS, he plans to run for a Division I or II college. He also hopes to pursue a career as an engineer.
