Josh Phillips
Freshman
Josh Phillips, son of Melissa and Brett Phillips, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a freshman at Centennial High School and a member of the Golf Team. This season, he achieved his second hole-in-one and qualified for regionals.
Phillips introduction to golf was early; he recalls his father taking him to courses when he was only two years old where he would play in the sand traps and help drive the golf cart.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I am motivated to be the best in the world one day. Lots of people have doubted me before, but that only motivates me more.”
CHS Golf Coach Jay Dalgarn said of Phillips, “Josh Phillips is a first year member of the boys golf team. Josh shot 75 at Franklin Bridges to qualify for this week’s regionals at Two Rivers Golf Club in Nashville. Josh has a great work ethic and is an integral part of the team… always willing to help make the others better. Josh is also a great student in the classroom.”
One of his biggest role models is professional golfer Tiger Woods. “He was able to overcome extreme adversity and play golf professionally again after a divorce and numerous injuries,” he said.
Phillips describes himself as funny, rowdy and brave. When he’s not golfing, he enjoys skateboarding and playing basketball with his friends.
After graduating, he hopes to play college golf at The University of Colorado and eventually play professionally at the PGA Tour.
