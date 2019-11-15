Jade Chang
Sophomore
Jade Chang, daughter of Candace and John Chang, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a sophomore at Centennial High School and a member of the Bowling Team. This season, she had an average of 125.6 and a high game of 163.
Chang said before she started bowling competitively, she bowled for fun with her grandparents on New Year’s Eve and with her friends.
When asked what inspires her to train and compete she said, “My motivation to do the best of my abilities whether it’s a match or practice.”
CHS Bowling Coach Paula (Bay) Watson-Clevenger said of Chang, “Jade is very supportive of her teammates and helps hold the team together.”
One of her top role models is her mother, Candace. “She always puts in 110% into everything even when something is tough,” Chang said. “She also pushes me to do my best because she believes in me.”
She describes herself as hardworking, selfless and determined. When she’s not bowling, she enjoys doing makeup, drawing and writing songs.
After graduating from CHS, she plants to go to college to pursue a career in cosmetology and songwriting.
