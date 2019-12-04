Addi Aguayo
Freshman
Addi Aguayo, daughter of Melody and Jaime Aguayo, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a freshman at Centennial High School and a member of the Cross Country Team. This season, she achieved a personal best of 20:17 in a 5k. She also finished the season as the number one varsity runner.
She started running in elementary school. In middle school, one of her P.E. teachers suggested that she try running for a team, so she tried cross country. She said luckily, she ended up being good at it and enjoyed the sport.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I want to be a stronger and faster runner as I get older. I think about how much better I could be if I continue to train and race.”
Aguayo said her parents are her biggest role models. “They both have taught me how to work hard and try my best even through tough situations,” she said.
CHS Cross Country Coach Marcya Bove said of Aguayo, “She has been our number one varsity runner for the 2nd half of the season. Addi continues to work hard and impress us with her commitment to the team and her own improvement. Addi had a strong finish at the Regional meet and has been named to the TN Midstate Cross Country Association Silver Team. We look forward to watching her continued growth.”
Aguayo describes herself as funny, kind, fast and smart. When she’s not running, she enjoys doing outdoor activities like hiking and kayaking.
After graduating from CHS, she hopes to continue her running career in college and study something in the science field.
