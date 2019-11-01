Kendall Spicer
Senior
Kendall Spicer, daughter of Chad and Kathy Spicer, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a senior at Fairview High School and a member of the Golf Team. This season, Spicer said the biggest highlight was qualifying for Regionals.
She picked up the sport last year as something fun to try and ended up wanting to compete. When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “wanting to do better than the last match.”
One of her biggest role models and inspirations is her older sister. She said she looks up to her because of how hard she works at her job and school.
Spicer describes herself as competitive. Even when she’s not playing golf, she said sports are her biggest hobby.
After graduating, she hopes to go to college to pursue a pre-dental degree.
