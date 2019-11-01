Clayton Williams
Senior
Clayton Williams, son of Kristen and Clay Williams, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a senior at Fairview High School and a member of the Golf Team. This season, he came in 1st place in Regions and 3rd in the District.
Williams said he has been playing golf for as long as he can remember. “But I really started focusing on it when I didn’t make the basketball or baseball team,” he said.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “All the things I can do as a golfer… like I’ll get better business opportunities and golf scholarships!” He added, “And it’s so relaxing!”
His biggest role model is his grandfather. He said, “He’s taught me everything I know about golf.”
Williams describes himself as optimistic and happy. When he’s not golfing, he enjoys going to church and school, and walking his dog on the golf course.
After graduating, he plans to go to college. He is currently undecided on where he will attend.
