Jake Willow
Senior
Jake Willow, son of Jon and Monica Willow, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a senior at Franklin High School and a member of the Varsity Football Team. He plays the position of tight-end. This season, he said his biggest highlight was scoring touchdowns against Centennial.
Willow said his interest in the sport came from watching his older cousins play when they were in high school.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “To do my job and not let my teammates down.”
FHS Head Football Coach Donnie Webb said of Willow, “Jake has worked really hard this summer and into the fall to establish himself as our starting tight-end. Jake comes to practice daily with a smile and a fierce work ethic. This shows his high character and is also why Jake will be a success in whatever he chooses to do… As a dual sport athlete, Jake excels in the classroom as well.”
After graduating, he plans to attend Mississippi State University.
