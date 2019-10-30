Evan Guzman
Senior
Evan Guzman, son of Laura Guzman, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a senior at Franklin High School and a member of the Cross Country Team. In a recent race, Guzman finished second overall with a time of 15:56.
Guzman credits his brother for his interest in the sport. “My brother started doing cross country, so I thought it would be a good way to stay fit in between baseball seasons and beat him,” he said. “I ended up quitting baseball and only being a runner.”
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “Running takes a lot of commitment, so just knowing that if I can work hard every day and make an improvement, I’m getting better than the day previous. Also, I got a great group of guys that train with me and we help each other stay focused on our main goal: winning State.”
One of his biggest role models is former collegiate runner Adam Goucher. “He was one of the greatest college runners in history,” he said, “and [he] worked hard in every aspect to achieve anything he set his mind to.”
FHS Cross Country Coach Cormac Carolan-Tolbert said of Guzman, “Evan has been a fantastic senior leader on our team this year. Not only has he been our number one runner, he has also made sure to lead by example every day and do all the little things to get the most out of his last season. His teammates look to him as a constant reminder of what to do to be successful in this sport.”
After graduating from FHS, he plans to go to a Division I college to run and pursue a career in sports marketing.
