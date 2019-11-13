Jessie Mei Merrill
Junior
Jessie Mei Merrill, daughter of Steve and Nancy Merrill, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a junior at Franklin High School and a member of the Varsity Cheerleading Team. She holds the position of flyer for the team. This season, she said seeing the football team beat Centennial’s team was her biggest highlight.
Merrill started cheerleading after retiring from gymnastics after eight years. “I was always interested in it and it looked fun,” she said. “From there on out, I’ve been in love with the sport.”
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said she is motivated by her coaches, teammates and family.
Her father, Steve, is her top role model. “He is my biggest supporter and has been with me through it all,” she said. “He never misses Friday night lights.”
FHS Cheerleading Coach Shannon Freud said of Merrill, “Jessie Mei is not only an extremely talented athlete but she’s a fantastic team member. She’s always giving her best effort and does not settle on being average. She pushes herself, sometimes too hard, towards achieving personal and team goals. She represents the spirit of a Rebel on the sidelines!”
After graduating from FHS, she hopes to continue her cheer career at an SEC school. She plans to study medicine and eventually work in the healthcare industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.