Julia Foote
Senior
Julia Foote, daughter of Lesley and Sean Foote, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a senior at Franklin High School and a member of the Cross Country Team. This season, she has been in the top 20 for every race and has a personal record of 19:09.
Foote started her running career in sixth grade with track. After seeing her skill, her coach encouraged her to try cross country.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “To push myself every day and feel accomplished for trying my hardest and knowing I have it my all.”
One of her biggest role models is Courtney Dauwater, an American ultramarathon runner. “She won the Moab Ultra (238 miles) and is very humble about it,” Foote said. “She pushed through and works so hard, so I admire her.”
FHS Cross Country Coach Cormac Carolan-Tolbert said of Foote, “Julia has made great improvements over the last three years while becoming our top female runner. She works hard every day in practice and has learned how to become a leader to her teammates. Julia is continuing her running career in college, which is a testament to how hard she has worked while at FHS.”
After graduating, she is committed to run at East Tennessee State University where she will study digital media.
