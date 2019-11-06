Cade Walker
Senior
Cade Walker, son of Aaron and Carrie Walker, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a senior at Page High School and a member of the Varsity Football Team. Last Friday, he made five touchdown passes.
Walker has been playing football since he can remember. His uncle was the quarterback for Page High, and Walker said he wanted to follow in his footsteps.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “TO be the best I can be and show others that our school can play with anyone.”
Walker said his top role models are his parents. “They always put me and my siblings first and make sure they do all they can for us without worrying about themselves,” he said.
One of Walker’s teachers, Ms. Sparks, said of him, “Cade is a student who is known around the building for his positive attitude and his leadership. He always gives his all in the classroom and on the field, and he manages to do so without ever complaining.”
After graduating from PHS, he said he may continue playing football in college and plans to pursue a career in therapeutics or physical therapy.
