Taylor Cochran
Senior
Taylor Cochran, daughter of Char and Tara Cochran, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a senior at Page High School and a member of the Girls Soccer Team. She is the team captain and plays the position of center-back.
Cochran played several different sports early on, but said soccer has always been her favorite.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “The State Championship trophy… to one day hold it high above my head with my teammates.”
Her biggest role models are her parents, Char and Tara. “My mom pushes me to be the best person I can be and my dad pushes me to be the best athlete I can be,” she said. “They’re a good team.”
PHS Girls Soccer Coach Nathan Clapp said of her, “We have been so blessed to have Taylor lead us this year as captain. Her positive encouragement helped the team go from a poor start at 1-5-1 to a 10-game unbeaten streak. Her smile is infectious and we all enjoy being around her.”
She describes herself as motivated, passionate and sweet. When she’s not on the field, she enjoys spending her free time with friends and family.
After graduating, she plans to attend Samford University to major in health science and pursue a career as a physician assistant.
