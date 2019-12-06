Daphne Pruitt
Junior
Daphne Pruitt, daughter of Tammye and Jay Pruitt, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a junior at Page High School and a member of the Bowling Team. She has a high game of 215 and a season high game of 193.
Pruitt said her bowling career started in a Saturday morning youth league. “I fell in love with the people and the sport,” she said.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I am inspired to train to become better at what I do. No matter if it is a match or practice, I give 100% to become a better bowler and teammate.”
Ms. Montague, Pruitt’s English teacher, said of her, “Daphne is an amazing young woman. She is diligent and excels in everything she does. I admire her work ethic.”
One of her biggest role models is her mother, Tammye. “She always encourages me to try my hardest,” she said. “She works a full-time job and still makes time to come to my matches. She is one of the strongest, smartest women I know.”
After graduating from Page High, she plans to go to college and then medical school to pursue a career in surgical nursing.
