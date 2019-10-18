Anna Mayer
Senior
Anna Mayer, daughter of Douglas and Julia Mayer, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a senior at Page High School and a member of the Girls Volleyball Team. She plays the position of setter for the team. She has had 45 aces, 635 assists and 238 digs.
Mayer started playing volleyball in 7th grade for a club team. She said she was influenced to start playing by her older sister, who also played.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I am extremely competitive, so I like to win. In order to do that, I have to practice a lot and put in the work.”
Her biggest role model is her older sister. She said, “She works hard every day in college volleyball to earn and maintain playing time.”
Sarah Grace Sparks, Mayer’s math teacher, said of her, “Anna is the type of student who gives everything she’s involved in 110% effort. Whether it’s in the classroom or on the court, she never quits and always manages to do so with a smile on her face.”
After graduating from PHS, she plans to continue her volleyball career in college. She is currently undecided as to where she will attend.
