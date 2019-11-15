Sarah Garrett
Senior
Sarah Garrett, daughter of Larry and Sheri Garrett, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a senior at Page High School and a member of the Girls Bowling Team. This season, Garret lead the team to their first win in years.
Garrett started bowling in a family league with her mother, father and brother.
When asked what inspires her to train and compete she said, “I want to improve each game and reach my full potential.”
PHS Bowling Coach Eric Barnes said of Garrett, “Not only is she rough and tough on the lanes, she is a warrior in the classroom.”
Her biggest role model is her mother, Sheri. “She’s a breast cancer survivor and the strongest, smartest woman I know,” Garrett said.
After graduating from PHS, she plans to attend The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga to pursue a career in neuropsychology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.